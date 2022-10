Category: World Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 07:06 Hits: 4

Amnesty International says that at least 23 children are among the hundreds of people killed in Iran in widespread protests sparked by last month's death of a young woman arrested by the morality police over how she was wearing a headscarf.

