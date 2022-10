Category: World Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 03:12 Hits: 3

Rainwater has burst past several Australian riverbanks after incessant rain in the last two days. But the worst is yet to come.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-flash-floods-force-evacuations-in-southeast/a-63436593?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf