Category: World Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 04:56 Hits: 2

Evacuees from Ukraine's southern Kherson region were expected to begin arriving in Russia on Friday after Moscow-installed local authorities suggested they flee for safety in a sign of Russia’s weakening hold on territory it claims to have annexed. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221014-live-evacuees-from-annexed-kherson-flee-to-russia-as-ukrainians-advance