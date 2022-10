Category: World Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 05:41 Hits: 5

Two French unions announced a tentative pay rise agreement with oil giant TotalEnergies early Friday following emergency negotiations to end a three-week strike that has emptied the country's petrol stations and sparked a wider backlash to the rising cost of living.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20221014-two-french-unions-reach-compromise-with-totalenergies-but-cgt-continues-strike