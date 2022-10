Category: World Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 06:35 Hits: 3

Two NGOs have filed a complaint against French energy giant TotalEnergies for "complicity in war crimes" for allegedly helping fuel Russian planes that have bombed Ukraine, according to French media reports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20221014-france-s-totalenergies-faces-legal-case-for-allegedly-fuelling-russian-bombers