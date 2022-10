Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 16:50 Hits: 1

Elon Musk’s defense of “free-speech absolutism” is fundamentally bogus. If the billionaire culture warrior’s now-reluctant purchase of Twitter goes through, the platform will be overrun by toxic disinformation, including deep fakes, insipid propaganda, calls for violence, doxing, and other forms of illiberal anti-speech acts.

