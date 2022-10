Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 September 2022 20:00 Hits: 3

On the eve of the presidential election in Brazil, which will pit former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, In These Times revisits Lula’s first year in power.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/brazil-lula-presidential-election-workers-party