Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 09:38 Hits: 3

Top U.S. officials have met with representatives of technology companies to encourage them to work on ways to facilitate Internet access in Iran after a licensing change freed up the use of software and other technology used to circumvent Internet blockages.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-encourages-technology-companies-to-help-iranians-circumvent-internet-outages/32080550.html