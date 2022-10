Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 09:08 Hits: 2

Artists from Latin America are combing through Cologne's Museum Ludwig for traces of colonialism. Their goal: to comment on the collection with their "anti-colonial interventions."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/anti-colonial-interventions-in-a-cologne-museum/a-63416775?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf