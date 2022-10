Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 09:36 Hits: 3

The 15 countries are moving closer toward setting up the so-called European Sky Shield Initiative as they seek to build better defense capabilities in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-14-nato-allies-agree-to-procure-air-defense-systems/a-63423028?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf