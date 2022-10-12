Medea Benjamin Nicolas Davies: Negotiations Still the Only Way Forward to End Ukraine War

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 12:12 Hits: 3

The Biden administration has ruled out the idea of pushing Ukraine to negotiate with Russia to end the war, even though many U.S. officials believe neither side is “capable of winning the war outright,” reports The Washington Post. This comes as the war in Ukraine appears to be escalating on a number of fronts, with Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing Ukraine of committing a “terrorist act” and launching the largest strikes on Ukraine in months. For more on the war, we speak with CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin and independent journalist Nicolas Davies, the co-authors of the forthcoming book, “War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict.” “We, the American public, have to push the White House and our leaders in Congress to call for proactive negotiations now,” says Benjamin.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/10/12/code_pink_war_in_ukraine_making