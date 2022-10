Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 08:05 Hits: 5

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi says the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine has lost all off-site power for the second time in five days and is relying on diesel generators for its nuclear safety and security functions.

