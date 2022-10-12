President Joe Biden: 'I believe I can beat Donald Trump again'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 03:50 Hits: 7

President Joe Biden says he believes he can beat his one-term predecessor one more time.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, President Biden was asked if “one of the calculations” he is making is if he thinks he is “the only one that can beat Donald Trump.”

The President, with a smile, responded: “I believe I can beat Donald Trump again.”

Trump is not currently a political candidate, and is facing several criminal investigations, and numerous lawsuits for a variety of issues. He is rumored to be planning a White House run and is unofficially campaigning. But he is also taking advantage of federal campaign finance laws that allow him to collect and spend funds with less reporting requirements and fewer strings than if he had declared he is a candidate.

President Biden did say he has not yet made a decision on running in 2024, and will wait until after the midterms.

