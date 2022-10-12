The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Russia arrests eight suspects over Crimea bridge blast

Live: Russia arrests eight suspects over Crimea bridge blast Russia has detained eight suspects over the deadly explosion on the Kerch bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement quoted by news agencies on Wednesday. The suspects included five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia, according to the FSB. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

