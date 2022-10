Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 06:59 Hits: 5

Workers at Esso-ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies refineries and fuel depots in France’s northern Normandy region on Wednesday voted to continue a strike over wage disputes even as the government launched a requisition ordering essential staff to resume work at the Port-Jérôme fuel depot.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/business/20221012-workers-at-france-s-refineries-and-fuel-depots-vote-to-continue-strikes