Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 20:54 Hits: 4

The Saudi government, building the foundations of a post-oil economy, is encouraging startup entrepreneurs, breaking with a job-for- life tradition.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2022/1011/Saudi-entrepreneurs-turn-backs-on-job-for-life-tradition?icid=rss