Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 14:36 Hits: 0

Reconstructing Ukraine’s economy after the war ends will cost hundreds of billions of dollars. But the reality is that donors will donate only if they can monitor and exercise reasonable control of their funds.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/which-organization-should-coordinate-ukraine-reconstruction-by-barry-eichengreen-2022-10