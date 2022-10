Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 08:40 Hits: 3

France's foreign minister said on Tuesday five of its nationals were being held in Iran and the European Union had agreed the technical aspects to impose sanctions on Tehran, which would come into force next week.

