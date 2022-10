Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 09:22 Hits: 3

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - With nearly 100 grain-laden ships reaching towards the horizon off Istanbul, the U.N. official overseeing exports from Ukraine is asking Russia and other parties to end "full-blown" inspections of outgoing vessels to ease the backlog. Read full story

