Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 03:37 Hits: 1

Over 150,000 people have crossed the hazardous Darien jungle region this year, according to official data. Most of those making the crossing are Venezuelans en route to the United States.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/panama-reports-record-number-of-migrants-crossing-the-darien-jungle/a-63399632?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf