Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 06:46 Hits: 2

Holocaust survivor Saul Friedländer has dedicated his life to writing about Nazi atrocities. Here's the story of the Pulitzer Prize-winning author.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/historian-of-the-holocaust-saul-friedl%C3%A4nder-turns-90/a-47299011?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf