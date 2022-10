Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 06:32 Hits: 2

Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic.

