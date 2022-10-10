Indigenous Peoples' Day: Legendary Singer Buffy Sainte-Marie Calls for Repeal of Doctrine of Discovery

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 12:43 Hits: 4

On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we speak with legendary Indigenous musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie, who has written and sung about the struggles of Native American and First Nations peoples for decades. “My take on Indigenous Peoples’ Day is that there’s an awful lot of work yet to be done,” says Sainte-Marie. She discusses the violent legacy of the U.S. Doctrine of Discovery, the derogatory appropriation of Indigenous peoples as mascots in U.S. sports, and the importance of implementing positive representations of Indigenous figures and culture in the education system.

