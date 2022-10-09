House Democrat says party needs 'new blood' heading into 2024

Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022 20:05 Hits: 2

There is an ongoing debate within the Democratic Party about what its future looks like as its leadership ages without a reliable influx of fresh talent. The issue has featured discussions over whether President Joe Biden will be too old to seek reelection in 2024 at the age of 81.

On Sunday's edition of NBC's Meet the Press, host Kristen Welker asked United States Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan) if she would support Biden should he choose to seek a second term.

Biden "is the sitting president. If he decides to run again, I'm gonna support him. The party's gonna support him. That has a long history in our country," Slotkin said.

But Slotkin also highlighted the importance that in moving forward, Democrats need to recruit younger aspiring policymakers into their ranks.

"I have been very vocal, including with my own leadership in the House, that we need a new generation. We need new blood, period, across the Democratic Party — in the House, the Senate and the White House," Slotkin said. "I think that the country has been saying that. And I'm one of just a handful of members of Congress who hasn't voted for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, and I've said ‘I think we need new leaders.’ I would love to see some Midwestern leaders in there, right? That’s been important to me, to reflect the middle of the country, we’re here too. And, but, I do think new blood is a good thing. But if the sitting president of the United States decides to run, we're going to support him."

