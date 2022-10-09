Attack on US military base in Syria reported

Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022 22:20 Hits: 1

The U.S. Central Command (Centcom) reported that one of its occupation bases in Syria was attacked Saturday night, amid tensions over the illegal presence of U.S. troops in the Arab country's territory.

In a statement issued early Sunday morning, Centcom said that "no U.S. or associated forces were killed or injured and no facilities or equipment were damaged. Additional rockets were found at the launch source site."

A 107mm rocket was fired toward international forces at the Rumalyn landing zone at 22H12 local time Saturday in Hasakah province in northeastern Syria, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command.

In Damascus, the Foreign Ministry on Saturday accused the United States of stealing and exporting oil across the Syrian-Iraqi border and transporting it to northern Iraq, describing it as piracy and an attempt to "return to the colonial era".

He explained that in recent weeks, U.S. forces intensified operations to extract Syrian oil , and removed hundreds of tanks they had stolen from the Rmelan oil fields, in cooperation with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The U.S. has stationed troops and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, the Defense Department claims, with the aim of guarding the oil fields against terrorist attacks by the Islamic State, also known as Daesh.

