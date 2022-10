Category: World Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 09:43 Hits: 4

The Guggenheim opened its museum in Bilbao 25 years ago, turning a struggling industrial town into a cultural metropolis. The building designed by Frank Gehry is now the city's landmark.

