Category: World Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 01:26 Hits: 2

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed that one or several countries send “a rapid action force” to help Haiti’s police remove a threat posed by armed gangs, according to a letter to the U.N. Security Council, seen by Reuters on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20221010-un-s-guterres-calls-for-international-troops-to-intervene-in-haiti