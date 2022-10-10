The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Russia strikes cities across Ukraine in major escalation of war

Live: Russia strikes cities across Ukraine in major escalation of war Russia struck cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure, two days after an explosion on a bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea sparked calls for reprisals in Moscow. The explosions came as the UN General Assembly was set to open debate on a draft resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Read our live blog for the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT + 2).

