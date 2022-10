Category: World Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 05:24 Hits: 3

Air France and Airbus will face trial starting Monday in Paris, 13 years after the crash of an A330 shortly after takeoff from Rio de Janeiro that resulted in the deaths of 228 people. Civil parties hope to get answers from the two aviation giants, who both still deny responsibility for the disaster.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20221010-air-france-airbus-face-trial-in-paris-over-fatal-2009-rio-paris-crash