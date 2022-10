Category: World Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 06:36 Hits: 3

Taiwan's leader warned Beijing on Monday that the island would never give up its democratic way of life in a National Day speech in which she drew parallels with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20221010-taiwan-leader-vows-no-compromise-on-democracy-in-national-day-speech