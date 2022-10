Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022 06:35 Hits: 3

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has blasted Russian accusations of high treason against prominent opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza as "the third baseless charge" since his detention six months ago.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-kara-murza-treason-charges-rights-watchs/32071895.html