Live: More than a dozen people killed after missile strike in Zaporizhzhia city

Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022 06:01 Hits: 5

At least 17 people were killed in an overnight "missile attack" in the city of Zaporizhzhia, a local official said on Sunday, the second deadly strike there in three days. Rail and road traffic resumed on Saturday on the Kerch bridge between Crimea and Russia after a blast resulting from what Russian authorities said was a truck bomb damaged part of the structure. Read our live blog for the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT + 2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221009-live-traffic-resumes-over-blast-hit-kerch-bridge-linking-crimea-and-russia