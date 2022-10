Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022 07:23 Hits: 4

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be on an official visit to Japan starting Monday to take part in a forum as a panel speaker on the issue of climate change. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/10/09/sarawak-premier-to-speak-at-tokyo-climate-change-forum