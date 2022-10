Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022 07:38 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR: The government initiative to offer 50,000 career opportunities through Budget 2023 will instil confidence in future graduates to venture into the working world, even though the country is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/10/09/budget-2023-offer-of-50000-job-opportunities-will-instill-confidence-in-future-grads