The Ukrainian military has liberated 29 settlements and more than 770 square kilometers in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said as Russian and Ukrainian human rights organizations were awarded a share of the Nobel Peace Prize on Russian President Vladimir Putin's 70th birthday.

