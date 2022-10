Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 October 2022 03:10 Hits: 2

Haiti is facing widespread unrest over shortages of basic goods and has warned of a potential "humanitarian crisis." The US embassy has warned its citizens to leave the country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/haiti-requests-foreign-security-assistance-amid-growing-unrest/a-63376710?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf