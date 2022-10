Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 October 2022 03:30 Hits: 3

A former gynecologist had been accused of sexual abuse and misconduct by 147 former patients. Colombia University hospitals will pay the sum as part of a settlement with the victims.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-new-york-hospitals-pay-165-million-to-women-abused-by-gynecologist/a-63376665?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf