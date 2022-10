Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 October 2022 07:30 Hits: 6

A fire was reported on the Kerch bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula. Russian media said it was sparked by a truck blast. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-ukraine-updates-crimean-bridge-fire-caused-by-truck-explosion/a-63376484?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf