Category: World Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 16:44 Hits: 1

The Russian army has stepped up the number of attacks by Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones, aiming a dozen such devices at a town near Kyiv on Wednesday alone. While their effectiveness is limited, the drones offer a cheap alternative to missile strikes and allow Russian forces to keep up the pressure on Ukrainian cities located far from the frontline.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221007-ukraine-faces-new-russian-threat-from-iran-made-kamikaze-drones