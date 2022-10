Category: World Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 17:21 Hits: 2

An agreement was reached on Friday to try to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in air travel by 2050, the International Civil Aviation Organization said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/environment/20221007-civil-aviation-to-aim-for-net-zero-carbon-emissions-in-air-travel-by-2050