Live: Fire breaks out on bridge linking Crimea and Russia, causing ‘significant damage’

Live: Fire breaks out on bridge linking Crimea and Russia, causing ‘significant damage’ A fuel tank was on fire early Saturday on the Kerch bridge linking Crimea and Russia, the Russian state news agency RIA reported, while Ukraine’s media reported an explosion there. One photograph shows “significant damage” to the road section of the road-and-rail bridge, FRANCE 24 correspondent Gulliver Cragg reports. Follow our liveblog for the latest news on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT + 2).

