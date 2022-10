Category: World Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 21:07 Hits: 5

Hurricane Ian struck directly in one of Florida’s havens of houseboat culture. For boat owners, gratitude for their own survival blends with rising challenges to a distinctive lifestyle.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2022/1007/On-docks-in-Fort-Myers-tough-choices-ahead-for-houseboat-dwellers?icid=rss