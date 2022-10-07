Where Has All the Liquidity Gone?

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 14:59 Hits: 2

After two years of quantitative easing, central banks have begun to shrink their balance sheets, and liquidity seems to have vanished in the space of just a few months – revealing acute financial-system vulnerabilities. It is now clear that monetary-policy normalization will be exceedingly difficult and fraught with risk.

