Where Has All the Liquidity Gone?

After two years of quantitative easing, central banks have begun to shrink their balance sheets, and liquidity seems to have vanished in the space of just a few months – revealing acute financial-system vulnerabilities. It is now clear that monetary-policy normalization will be exceedingly difficult and fraught with risk.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/central-bank-quantitative-tightening-leaves-financial-system-vulnerable-to-shocks-by-raghuram-rajan-and-viral-acharya-2022-10

