Category: World Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 09:11 Hits: 6

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Belarusian Ales Byalyatski, Russia's Memorial group, and Ukraine's Center For Civil Liberties.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/nobel-peace-prize-2022-ales-byalyatski-memorial-ukraine-center-civil-liberties/32069689.html