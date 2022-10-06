Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy and unlawful firearm possession

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 20:50 Hits: 1

Jeremy Bertino, a former of the North Carolina chapter of the right-wing militia group the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty to two felonies on Thursday relating to his participation in planning the deadly January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

"On multiple occasions in 2020, Bertino traveled to Washington, D.C., for rallies as a member of the Proud Boys. During one trip, on Dec. 12, 2020, several individuals, including Bertino and other Proud Boys members, were involved in an altercation. During that altercation, Bertino, among others, was stabbed. Bertino was hospitalized, released, and was still recovering outside of the Washington D.C. area from his injuries as of Jan. 6, 2021. Otherwise, he would have traveled to Washington," the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"The firearms charge stems from an FBI search of Bertino’s residence on March 8, 2022," DOJ explained. "While executing a search warrant, agents located six firearms, including an AR-15 style firearm with a scope, and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition. Bertino was barred from possessing firearms and/or ammunition due to a previous conviction."

Bertino could be sentenced to decades behind bars, depending on how the presiding judge rules.

"Bertino faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison for seditious conspiracy and up to 10 years in prison for the firearms charge. The charges also carry potential financial penalties. No sentencing date was set," DOJ added. "A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors."

