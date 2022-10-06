'This election is not about personality': Tea Party founder admits the truth about Herschel Walker

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 22:15 Hits: 1

Georgia's embattled Republican United States Senate nominee Herschel Walker's unending series of scandals appears to be having no adverse effects on his support among right-wing Republican voters, according to Debbie Dooley, the founder of the Tea Party Movement's Atlanta chapter who stated the quiet part out loud in two videos that she recorded at a prayer luncheon held in Walker's honor on Tuesday.

In the first clip, Dooley introduces herself and states that Walker's woes are irrelevant to his candidacy:

Hey, this is Debbie Dooley. I am at the Herschel Walker prayer event. Huge crowd. Huge crowd. Much enthusiasm for Herschel Walker. That's something the liberal media and the Democrats don't like. There's more – I've talked to a lot of folks here that have said, they're more, after the attacks that they're more enthusiastic about Herschel than they've ever been before. So I think the attacks are backfiring.

This election is not about personality. It's about policy.

Next, Dooley reaffirms her loyalty to Walker, despite the fact that his past contradicts the values that he claims to uphold, particularly regarding abortion:

My support for Herschel Walker is stronger than it's ever been. This is about policy. It's about change. This is not about personality, and this is a great crowd here, and you can see.

READ MORE: 'I was talking about something totally different': Herschel Walker denies abortion payment denial

Watch below or at this link.

READ MORE: Evangelical fundamentalist Christians are sticking by Herschel Walker despite abortion allegations

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/10/election-is-not-about-personality/