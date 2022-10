Category: World Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 08:20 Hits: 5

Former DW reporter Andrei Alexandrov has been handed a 14-year prison term. Human rights activists and journalists in Belarus believe this is a clear case of revenge by Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-former-dw-reporter-and-media-trainer-behind-bars/a-63366584?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf