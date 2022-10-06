The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

France to contribute officers to World Cup security in Qatar amid calls for boycott France’s decision to send officers to Qatar to help with security for the looming football World Cup has raised eyebrows amid widespread calls to boycott the event over human rights abuses. The deployment of an international force – with security from the US, the UK, Turkey and beyond – also highlights the logistical and security challenges of hosting FIFA’s showcase tournament in the tiny Gulf state. 

