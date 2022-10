Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 20:42 Hits: 1

French President Emmanuel Macron is a friend of Britain, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday, having declared earlier this year while campaigning to become leader that the jury was out on whether he was a friend or foe.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221006-france-is-a-friend-says-uk-s-truss-in-a-bid-to-turn-page-on-bilateral-strains