Category: World Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 08:58 Hits: 6

PETALING JAYA: The government has allocated RM305mil for youths to apply loans under BSN and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) to start businesses, says the Finance Minister. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/10/07/budget-2023-govt-allocates-rm305mil-for-youths-to-start-businesses